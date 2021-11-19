Harrison County missing man’s body found following fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a man reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Jared Hudson was reported missing by a family member. According to the report, Hudson and the vehicle he was driving had not been seen for several days. Friday, Hudson was found in his vehicle deceased.

TX Spur 156 and US Hwy 80 (Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports Friday at approximately 8:30 a.m., cable line workers in the area of TX Spur 156 and US Hwy 80 located Hudson’s vehicle approximately 100 ft. from the roadway, flipped upside down in a low-lying creek. The vehicle was partially submerged, had severe damage, and was clearly involved in a vehicle accident, according to authorities.

The Waskom Police Department is currently investigating the vehicle accident portion of the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates, Hudson was traveling Northbound on TX-156 and US Hwy 80 at a high rate of speed failing to stop at the sign, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, according to authorities.

