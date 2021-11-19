Freezing start followed by ample sunshine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! It is a very chilly start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures down in the 30s all across the region. Once we get to sunrise we are expecting a rebound into the 60s followed by another chilly start Saturday morning. After warmer weather in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday we are tracking another front that will move through the region during the evening hours that will drop our temperatures back into the 60s heading into next week. Turkey week should start off on a sunny note Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday clouds will be on the increase out ahead of a developing area of low pressure that is more and more likely to bring rain for your Thanksgiving.

We are tracking a very cold start across the ArkLaTex Friday morning. (KSLA News 12)

But as you are heading out the door this morning you don’t need the rain gear instead, make sure you have a thick jacket as it is a very chilly start across the region this morning. All of the ArkLaTex is down in the 30s to start the day and many across the ArkLaTex will get below freezing with widespread Freeze Warnings in place. After we get to sunrise we should warm back up into the 60s with ample sunshine across the region.

As we head into the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will be on the rise for the ArkLaTex. While temperatures will dip into the 30s again Saturday morning, by the afternoon hours you can expect temperatures to be in the 70s all across the region with ample sunshine. Sunday we are tracking more of the same except with cloud cover moving in quickly. During the evening hours Sunday we are tracking our next cold front that will bring some scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, especially across the northeast tier of the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to next week the wet weather Sunday night should clear out before you wake up Monday morning meaning the week should start off on a sunny and cooler note. Temperatures at the beginning of the week will be in the low to mid-60s with highs potentially rising up into the 70s Wednesday. But also clouds will be on the increase Wednesday and rain is looking more likely for your Turkey Day. This will be due to a developing area of low pressure moving out of the southwest. Just how much rain we pick up is still uncertain, but will need to be watched closely over the next few days.

In the meantime, make sure you bundle up this morning! Have a great Friday!

