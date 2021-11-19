Getting Answers
Former Barksdale airman sentenced on child porn charges

Adam Richard Henderson, 35.
Adam Richard Henderson, 35.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a former airman from Barksdale Air Force Base has been sentenced on child pornography charges.

Adam Richard Henderson, 35, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

In Sept. and Oct. of 2020, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations received cypertip reports from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo user was in possession of numerous images of child pornography.

Law enforcement agents began an investigation and discovered that the email accounts belonged to Henderson. He was charged and pleaded guilty on July 16, 2021 to transportation of child pornography.

At the guilty plea hearing on July 16, 2021, Henderson admitted that on March 14, 2020, while living in Bossier City, he emailed pictures of child pornography from two Yahoo email accounts that belonged to him. The images were of prepubescent minors whose genital and pubic areas were exhibited.

Airman and ex-BCPD reserve officer accused of having child porn

