Few showers this weekend with warmer temperatures

(KSLA) - This weekend will have another cold front move through. This will bring some rain by Sunday. Until then, temperatures will be a little warmer, getting to the 70s in the afternoon.

This evening will be very chilly. Once the sun sets, temperatures will be dropping to the 40s. If you have any plans such as Friday night football for the playoffs, you will want to bundle up. There will not be any clouds around, so the rain chance is down to zero. Despite it being a little cold, it will be a very pleasant evening.

Tonight will not be as cold as Friday morning. Many locations will still cool down to the 30s by Saturday morning, but I do not expect any freezing temperatures. There is the possibility of some frost in the morning, but once the sun comes up, that will go away. Through most of the nice it will be mostly clear. Although a few small clouds will be passing by at times.

Saturday looks to be very beautiful with lots of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will also start off in the 30s and lower 40s in the morning, then warm up to the lower 70s in the afternoon. Saturday will be the perfect day to spend some time outdoors!

Sunday as of now looks to have another cold front and bring a little more rain. Any rain we do see will be quick and not stick around for too long. I anticipate a slightly better chance of rain for areas east of I-49. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. So check the radar before heading out for any outdoor plans. Particularly in the afternoon. This cold front will help to bring reinforcing cool air to the ArkLaTex to keep the temperatures from heating up too much. So the high temperature should be in the lower 70s Sunday, but back to the 60s Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to sunny conditions with no chance of rain. It will be lovely weather to start the holiday week. However, this is looking like the best weather we will have all week. So, you may want to take advantage. Temperatures will also only warm up to the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday is showing signs of a little more rain returning. It still does not appear to be a huge rain event. So, I do not expect a washout on your Wednesday. In fact, I have only a 20% chance of rain for the day. We will continue to watch how this forecast evolves by next week, and will keep you alert on what to expect. It will be cloudy, which will help keep temperatures in check. Temperatures should be in the lower 70s.

Thanksgiving Day is looking to have a couple more showers and maybe a few storms. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this, so check back with your favorite weather team for updates as we get closer. As of now, I would plan on there being rain on your Thanksgiving Day. The timing and amounts are likely to change at this point. By Monday, we should have a clearer picture. Temperatures are expected to be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Have a fabulous Friday, and an even better weekend!

