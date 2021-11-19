Getting Answers
Elderly woman found dead in drainage ditch in Texarkana

The body of an elderly white female was found in a drainage ditch in the 3900 block of...
The body of an elderly white female was found in a drainage ditch in the 3900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An elderly woman’s body was found in a drainage ditch in Texarkana, Ark. Friday morning (Nov. 19).

Officials with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department say they got the call around 9 a.m. Someone in a nearby neighborhood found her in a culvert in the 3900 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say they have not been able to identify the woman, nor do they know how long she’d been in the ditch.

Detectives are collecting evidence, including video footage from nearby stores. An autopsy will be performed, police say.

No other details are currently available.

