Elderly woman found dead in drainage ditch in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An elderly woman’s body was found in a drainage ditch in Texarkana, Ark. Friday morning (Nov. 19).

Officials with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department say they got the call around 9 a.m. Someone in a nearby neighborhood found her in a culvert in the 3900 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say they have not been able to identify the woman, nor do they know how long she’d been in the ditch.

Detectives are collecting evidence, including video footage from nearby stores. An autopsy will be performed, police say.

No other details are currently available.

