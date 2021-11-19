Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president

President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for...
President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.

Plans for the physical were announced in an early morning tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a doctor’s report at the time.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Male shot multiple times during transaction that started on social media, police say
ENDANGERED/MISSING: April Carrier (left), 22, stands 5′2″ tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown...
Endangered alert issued for 2 missing women
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life

Latest News

Surveillance video shows the moment a 9-year-old girl helps her mom fight a man who was trying...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Girl helps mom fight off would-be robber
From the sprawling 10,000 square foot light maze to the 45-foot Christmas tree and everything...
Piney Park Trail of Lights dazzles east Texas
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt addressed Sgt. Tia Bynum, asking for the safe...
Authorities plea for kidnapped girls' safe return
A Massachusetts resident identifying herself only as "Safi," who asked that her last name not...
Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, few approved