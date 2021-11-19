Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

2 arrested following burglary of Benton gun store

Left to right: Silah Reed & Jessica Moore
Left to right: Silah Reed & Jessica Moore(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary of a local gun store.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, BSO deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Benton Road in response to an alarm going off at the Guns-N-Ammo Store. When they arrived, they found the store had been broken into through a hole cut in the roof.

Detectives say one of the burglars walked on the store’s hanging lights to help him avoid the motion detectors. Surveillance shows the man putting weapons in a bag and putting the bag at the front door without triggering the alarm. He then grabbed an armful of guns as he exited the store, which then set off the alarm. A getaway car was waiting for him at the door.

The owner of the store told detectives that about 63 weapons were taken. Security camera footage helped police identify the suspects as Silah Reed and Jessica Moore.

The two were arrested quickly, but detectives are still searching for the stolen guns.

Moore was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $320,000. Reed is currently booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on unrelated charges. He is awaiting transportation to Bossier, and has a bond of $320,000.

BSO asks anyone with information on this incident to contact the Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Male shot multiple times during transaction that started on social media, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
ENDANGERED/MISSING: April Carrier (left), 22, stands 5′2″ tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown...
Endangered alert issued for 2 missing women

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,865 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
SFD crews working on house fire
SFD crews working on house fire
Elderly woman found dead
Elderly woman found dead