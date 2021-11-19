2 arrested following burglary of Benton gun store

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary of a local gun store.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, BSO deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Benton Road in response to an alarm going off at the Guns-N-Ammo Store. When they arrived, they found the store had been broken into through a hole cut in the roof.

Detectives say one of the burglars walked on the store’s hanging lights to help him avoid the motion detectors. Surveillance shows the man putting weapons in a bag and putting the bag at the front door without triggering the alarm. He then grabbed an armful of guns as he exited the store, which then set off the alarm. A getaway car was waiting for him at the door.

The owner of the store told detectives that about 63 weapons were taken. Security camera footage helped police identify the suspects as Silah Reed and Jessica Moore.

The two were arrested quickly, but detectives are still searching for the stolen guns.

Moore was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $320,000. Reed is currently booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on unrelated charges. He is awaiting transportation to Bossier, and has a bond of $320,000.

BSO asks anyone with information on this incident to contact the Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.

