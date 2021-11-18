Thanksgiving meals could be cheaper in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You may want to go to Louisiana this year for a Thanksgiving dinner.

The Farm Bureau of Louisiana reported that Louisiana residents can expect to spend less than the national average for Thanksgiving dinner for ten people.

The average cost for 14 different Thanksgiving dinner items in the U.S., according to the American Farm Bureau, is $68.72. Those same items in Louisiana cost only $57.41, about an $11 difference.

Here is an average price for those items in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Farm Bureau Association:

Frozen, Self-Basting Young Tom Turkey, 16 lbs.: $18.84

Fresh Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs.: $2.45

Cube Stuffing, 14 oz. package: $2.41

Enriched Brown & Serve Rolls, 12 oz./12 per package: $1.57

Veggie Tray (carrots and celery), 1 lb.: $.74

Whole Milk, 1 gal.: $4.21

Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz. can: $2.93

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz. package: $3.36

Whipping Cream, 1/2 pint carton: $1.58

Frozen Green Peas, 16 oz. package: $1.86

9″ Frozen Pie Shells, 2 per package: $2.45

Bone-In Ham, 4 lbs.: $7.53

Russet Potatoes, 5 lbs.: $2.22

Frozen Green Beans, 1 lb.: $1.81

Miscellaneous ingredients (Eggs, Flour, Evaporated Milk): $3.45

