Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Thanksgiving meals could be cheaper in Louisiana

A Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana will cost $11 less than the rest of the United States.
A Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana will cost $11 less than the rest of the United States.((Source: KAUZ))
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You may want to go to Louisiana this year for a Thanksgiving dinner.

The Farm Bureau of Louisiana reported that Louisiana residents can expect to spend less than the national average for Thanksgiving dinner for ten people.

The average cost for 14 different Thanksgiving dinner items in the U.S., according to the American Farm Bureau, is $68.72. Those same items in Louisiana cost only $57.41, about an $11 difference.

Here is an average price for those items in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Farm Bureau Association:

  • Frozen, Self-Basting Young Tom Turkey, 16 lbs.: $18.84
  • Fresh Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs.: $2.45
  • Cube Stuffing, 14 oz. package: $2.41
  • Enriched Brown & Serve Rolls, 12 oz./12 per package: $1.57
  • Veggie Tray (carrots and celery), 1 lb.: $.74
  • Whole Milk, 1 gal.: $4.21
  • Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz. can: $2.93
  • Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz. package: $3.36
  • Whipping Cream, 1/2 pint carton: $1.58
  • Frozen Green Peas, 16 oz. package: $1.86
  • 9″ Frozen Pie Shells, 2 per package: $2.45
  • Bone-In Ham, 4 lbs.: $7.53
  • Russet Potatoes, 5 lbs.: $2.22
  • Frozen Green Beans, 1 lb.: $1.81
  • Miscellaneous ingredients (Eggs, Flour, Evaporated Milk): $3.45

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male shot multiple times during transaction that started on social media, police say
According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
Caddo coroner names victim in Peach Street shooting
Southwood High School
CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School
Two people were shot in Natchitoches, La. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches
Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
We are tracking much colder weather this afternoon and Friday morning behind the cold front.
Frosty and freezing weather Friday
We are tracking a second cold front for the ArkLaTex on the way Sunday.
Freeze possible Friday
ribbon
Advances in Alzheimer's, dementia treatment