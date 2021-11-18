Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Tennessee senator pushes back on financial compensation for families separated at the border

Immigrant families want the government to pay up for separation policies. Republicans disagree.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Separated families are seeking justice. The U.S government is in negotiations to find a solution after immigrant families say they were separated because of government policies in 2017 and 2018. Some families are hoping to get hundreds of thousands of dollars from the U.S.

“When they were reunited, he told his mother he wanted to kill himself,” said Kathryn Hampton, deputy director of the asylum program at Physicians for Human Rights.

Hampton recalled the case of a boy whose mother was taken from him for a short time, but it was a trauma-inducing episode. She said the separation happened because of a Trump-era zero tolerance policy meant to stem the flow of immigrants to the United States. Hampton said her organization did studies on many families impacted by the policy.

“If you’ve been separated from your young child for months or years, you can never get that time back. That’s always going to be something that you’re going to remember,” said Hampton.

Now the government is considering the price of trauma.

“One of the parents asked our psychologist, ‘How can I make this pain go away?’” said Hampton.

The American Civil Liberties Union is leading cases against the government, looking for damages that could amount to $450 thousand per person. President Joe Biden recently said that is not going to happen, but the ACLU shot back saying “if he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families.”

“It’s not just about a financial compensation, it’s not just about resources. It’s also about apologizing and acknowledging what happened. And we really think the families deserve a full apology from the U.S. government,” said Hampton.

A number of Republicans in Washington are crying foul over remedies for the families. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) argues they broke the law.

“The appropriate remedy is to make certain that individuals who are going to be coming to the country are coming through the legal process,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn believes drug cartels are to blame for the trauma of some of these individuals. She also said she doesn’t think the Biden Administration has the authority to negotiate the payments because the funds are not appropriated by Congress.

“I think that it is appropriate to use the rule of law. We don’t want anyone to be mistreated or harmed,” said Blackburn.

The Justice Department declined to comment on ongoing negotiations. It is unclear when or if these cases will be settled.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male shot multiple times during transaction that started on social media, police say
According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
Caddo coroner names victim in Peach Street shooting
Southwood High School
CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School
Two people were shot in Natchitoches, La. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches
Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized

Latest News

2021 Shreveport bond proposal
How money in the Shreveport bond proposal could help various city departments
Brandon Brown has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. attorney in...
Southern Law Center, Tech grad nominated as U.S. attorney in Western District of Louisiana
Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young wants owners of pit bulls like these at Pet Savers to be...
Caddo commissioner wants pit bull owners to be required to spay/neuter their dogs
Mayor Adrian Perkins will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend the signing of the...
Mayor Perkins to attend signing of infrastructure bill at White House
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders...
Ark. Gov. Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders; gives her his ‘full support’