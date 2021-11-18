Getting Answers
SPD searching for woman missing since mid-October

Deerica Tasby
Deerica Tasby(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Deerica Tasby was last seen near the 500 block of East Stoner Street in east Shreveport.

She is around 5′7 in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Tasby has brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey and white tights, a pink shirt and pink Converse.

Officials say Tasby suffers from a mental health disorder. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3.

