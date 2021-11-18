Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Organizers of Bar None Cowboy Church’s Extreme Collision Rodeo expect NFR qualifiers to compete

Pictured is Jason Taylor, the pastor of the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum. (source: KLTV Staff)
Pictured is Jason Taylor, the pastor of the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum. (source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jason Taylor, the pastor of the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about their upcoming Extreme Collision Rodeo event coming up this weekend.

Taylor said the Extreme Collision Rodeo will feature the two original competitions - saddle bronc riding and tie-down calf roping. He added that they raised a large amount of prize money in hopes of drawing big-name cowboys to the event. Along those lines, Taylor said they expect several National Finals Rodeo qualifiers with East Texas roots to compete this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male shot multiple times during transaction that started on social media, police say
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Southwood High School
CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School
Two people were shot in Natchitoches, La. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches
Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized

Latest News

Caddo Parish Public Schools to reward employees for hard work during pandemic
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Bossier City issues boil advisory for some of its water customers
Bossier City issues boil advisory for some of its water customers
KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female Game Warden
KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female game warden