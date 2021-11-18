Organizers of Bar None Cowboy Church’s Extreme Collision Rodeo expect NFR qualifiers to compete

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jason Taylor, the pastor of the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about their upcoming Extreme Collision Rodeo event coming up this weekend.

Taylor said the Extreme Collision Rodeo will feature the two original competitions - saddle bronc riding and tie-down calf roping. He added that they raised a large amount of prize money in hopes of drawing big-name cowboys to the event. Along those lines, Taylor said they expect several National Finals Rodeo qualifiers with East Texas roots to compete this weekend.

