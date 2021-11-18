KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female Game Warden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Barksdale Game Wardens help protect and conserve over 15,000 acres on the east side of base. The job they do not only benefits the base now, but for years to come.

This year, the base got it’s first female Game Warden: Airman First Class Campbell Lee, from Carrollton, Ala.

“It’s a pretty small town,” Lee said. “There are only around 1,000 people. This was a big change for me but I love it here. I grew up hunting and fishing my entire life. I grew up with nothing but boys so I was surrounded by this. It’s amazing and super rewarding. It’s my dream job. I love it out here.”

Lee says she arrived at Barksdale in April and after training for a month, she saw a position opened at the end of May.

“At first I didn’t think I should apply for the job since I just got here and I was brand new, but a female NCO urged me to,” Lee said. “She thought I would be perfect for the job because I had a lot going for me, I was eager, I was dedicated and this is what I wanted. She urged me to at least put my foot in the door and it worked out. My favorite part of the job is the nature itself and the people I get to work with. People out here love doing the same things I do; hunting and fishing and it’s cool to share that with other people. It’s beautiful out here.”

She encourages others who might be interested to apply.

“Not a lot of people know about the east side,” Lee said. “Some people just commute back and forth to work every day and don’t know about this part of the base. It’s an amazing job and if it’s what you want, go for it. I’ve learned a lot so far and I haven’t been here that long. It’s super rewarding and I love coming to work every day.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.