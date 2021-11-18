Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Henderson County convenience store clerk accused of cashing stolen scratch-offs

Christy Jean Traynham, 37
Christy Jean Traynham, 37(Henderson County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro woman has been arrested for collecting winnings from lottery tickets that she did not pay for.

Christy Jean Traynham, 37, is suspected of profiting approximately $3163.60 in winnings from scratch-off Texas lottery tickets while working at a Murchison convenience store.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities received videos of Traynham scratching lottery tickets and scanning them to claim the prize while working her shift.

A stack of scratched tickets given to authorities mostly consisted of $50 tickets, with one $30 ticket, that totaled $2,280. The tickets that were winners of $100 or more were validated and amounted to $3,400, according to the affidavit.

Traynham is being held on a bond of $30,400 for Claiming Lottery Prize by Fraud, a third-degree felony.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male shot multiple times during transaction that started on social media, police say
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Southwood High School
CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School
Two people were shot in Natchitoches, La. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches
Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized

Latest News

Caddo Parish Public Schools to reward employees for hard work during pandemic
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Bossier City issues boil advisory for some of its water customers
Bossier City issues boil advisory for some of its water customers
KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female Game Warden
KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female game warden