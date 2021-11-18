Henderson County convenience store clerk accused of cashing stolen scratch-offs

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro woman has been arrested for collecting winnings from lottery tickets that she did not pay for.

Christy Jean Traynham, 37, is suspected of profiting approximately $3163.60 in winnings from scratch-off Texas lottery tickets while working at a Murchison convenience store.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities received videos of Traynham scratching lottery tickets and scanning them to claim the prize while working her shift.

A stack of scratched tickets given to authorities mostly consisted of $50 tickets, with one $30 ticket, that totaled $2,280. The tickets that were winners of $100 or more were validated and amounted to $3,400, according to the affidavit.

Traynham is being held on a bond of $30,400 for Claiming Lottery Prize by Fraud, a third-degree felony.

