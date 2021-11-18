Getting Answers
Endangered alert issued for 2 missing women

Authorities say at least one of them has intellectual disabilities
ENDANGERED/MISSING: April Carrier (left), 22, stands 5′2″ tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Judith Tidwell, 22, stands 5′5″ tall, weighs 189 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. They last were seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the 1700 block of South Beckley Road in Glenn Heights, a Texas city about 15 miles south of Dallas proper.(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Texas has issued an Endangered/Missing Alert for two 22-year-old women, at least one of whom has intellectual disabilities.

Judith Tidwell stands 5′5″ tall, weighs 189 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, authorities say. She last was seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki slacks and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

April Carrier stands 5′2″ tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing a black spandex pants with a white stripe and size pink Nike tennis shoes. Authorities had no information about what shirt she might be wearing.

The two women last were seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the 1700 block of South Beckley Road in Glenn Heights, a Texas city about 15 miles south of Dallas proper.

The alert issued late the night of Wednesday, Nov. 17 urges anyone with any information about Tidwell and/or Carrier to call Glenn Heights, Texas, police at (972) 223-3478, your local law enforcement agency or 911.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

