East Texas nonprofit joins online grocery ordering service

By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Even as the tide continues to seemingly turn against the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to highlight the importance of nonprofit organizations across the country and throughout the ArkLaTex.

One of those organizations is Mission Marshall. With the cost of groceries continuing to increase, individuals are still needing assistance from Mission Marshall’s food pantry; some of these people may have never sought assistance before.

The East Texas nonprofit continues to meet the needs of those facing down food insecurity by now partaking in an online grocery ordering program. It’s called OrderAhead.

It allows individuals to securely and privately request groceries. Once an order is placed, the items are picked up outside of Mission Marshall at a pre-selected date and time.

Tap or click here to begin an order on OrderAhead.

So far, around 75 families are participating in OrderAhead through Mission Marshall, but that figure is expected to increase as word spreads.

