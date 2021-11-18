Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Creator of ‘1619 Project’ discusses legacy of American slavery

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The creator of the “1619 Project”, Nikole Hannah-Jones, joined East Texas Now to discuss the significance of her Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary on the history and after-effects of American slavery.

She explains that 1619 is the first year that African slaves were sold in the colony of Virginia and the project, first published in The New York Times, has now been published as a book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.

(Nikole Hannah-Jones)

Hannah-Jones said through a series of essays it is revealed how slavery impacted America’s system of capitalism, democracy, and politics and continues to shape contemporary culture in America.

Hannah-Jones said the book has been embraced nationally however in Texas Gov. Abbott has prohibited teachers from using the “1619 Project” in classrooms.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male shot multiple times during transaction that started on social media, police say
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Southwood High School
CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School
Two people were shot in Natchitoches, La. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches
Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized

Latest News

Caddo Parish Public Schools to reward employees for hard work during pandemic
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Bossier City issues boil advisory for some of its water customers
Bossier City issues boil advisory for some of its water customers
KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female Game Warden
KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female game warden