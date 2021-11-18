Cooler weather for now before a brief warmup

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be nice and cool for a couple days. However, it will gradually warm up this weekend. Another cold front Sunday will help knock temperatures back down by next week.

This evening will be nice and clear. The clouds will continue to move away as the sunshine returns before sunset. The winds will also calm down a little bit. Temperatures will be on the cool side, so you may need a jacket. Those temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Overnight, there is a freeze warning in place for areas along and north of I-20. This includes Shreveport and Bossier City. Temperatures will at least get close to the freezing mark, if not at or below. So any pets or plants you have will need to be brought inside. Even areas south of the warning will also be quite cold and should see some frost if the winds calm down enough. So, if you are planning on going out to see the lunar eclipse tonight, make sure to dress warm and maybe grab a blanket.

Friday and Saturday both look to be very beautiful with lots of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will also start off in the 30s in the morning, then warm up to the 60s in the afternoon. I’m also not ruling out some frost during those mornings. Saturday should get up to the lower 70s. So as we end the work week and start the weekend, there will be perfect weather conditions.

Sunday as of now looks to have another cold front and bring a little more rain. Most of the shower activity looks to be off to the east. Some areas will not see any rain at all! As of now, I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. So check the radar before heading out for any evening plans. This cold front will help to bring reinforcing cool air to the ArkLaTex to keep the temperatures from heating up too much. So the high temperature should be in the lower 70s Sunday, but back to the 60s Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to sunny conditions with no chance of rain. It will be lovely weather to start the holiday week. However, this is looking like the best weather we will have all week. So, you may want to take advantage. Temperatures will also only warm up to the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday is showing signs of a little more rain returning. This could very well linger into your Thanksgiving on Thursday. It still does not appear to be a huge rain event. So, I do not expect a washout on your Wednesday. In fact, I have only a 20% chance of rain for the day. We will continue to watch how this forecast evolves by next week, and will keep you alert on what to expect. Temperatures should be in the lower 70s.

Thanksgiving Day is looking to have a couple more showers. I still do not think it will be a lot of rain. Most of it looks to come overnight. Still a lot of uncertainty with this, so check back with your favorite weather team for updates as we get closer. Temperatures are expected to be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Have a thrifty Thursday, and an even better rest of the week!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.