Cooler weather is back Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After another very warm day yesterday we are tracking big changes for your Thursday thanks to the strong cold front that swept through the region during the overnight hours. While we are dealing with some early morning showers we are expecting sunshine to return once we get into the afternoon hours today along with more of the same Friday. High temperatures over the next couple of days will be much cooler with most of the region struggling to make it into the mid-60s during the afternoon hours. While we are expecting a rebound with our temperatures over the weekend we are also tracking another front on the way Sunday afternoon that will again drop our temperatures for the ArkLaTex as we head into next week. Finally a very early preview of Thanksgiving shows more rain on the horizon for the region.

Thanks to the cold front rolling through this morning we are tracking much cooler weather this afternoon. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may need an umbrella during the early morning hours as we dealing with a few scattered showers across the region. Quickly though whatever wet weather we are dealing with will clear out by the mid-morning hours and sunshine will return this afternoon. Don’t expect temperatures to warm up all that much from what we are seeing this morning with temperatures likely in the low 60s this afternoon.

Moving on to Friday and the weekend we are tracking some chilly starts, but also some rebounding temperatures on tap for the region. While our temperatures will be cool we should have perfect viewing conditions for our near total Lunar Eclipse early Friday morning. The cool starts will certainly be on Friday and Saturday morning where temperatures dipping down into the 30s seem fairly likely for many of us. While we won’t see much of a bounce Friday afternoon with highs only in the mid-60s we are expecting a return to the 70s Saturday afternoon along with a decent amount of sunshine. But just as quickly as our temperatures start to rebound we are expecting another cold front to roll through Sunday afternoon bring more scattered showers and cooler weather heading into next week.

Speaking of the week of Thanksgiving expect more typical fall weather and temperatures especially ahead for the region. Highs all week will either right around 70 degrees or down below it. While we should be mostly dry on the biggest travel day of the year Wednesday, by the time we get to Thanksgiving we could be dealing with some wet weather that could make cooking any of those turkeys outside a bit of nuisance. That is something we will watch closely over the next few days.

In the meantime, get ready for big changes for the ArkLaTex today! Have a great Thursday!

