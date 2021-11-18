Caddo Parish Public Schools to reward employees for hard work during pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools will give teachers a special reward for all their hard work during the pandemic.

This week, the Caddo Parish School Board approved $15.5 million dollars to fund this initiative. The money comes from federal stimulus dollars.

All Caddo staff, and even substitute teachers, can earn up to $2,500. Caddo Superintendent Lamar Goree says it’s their way of saying thank you after such a tough year.

“We know that everyone has gone above and beyond the call of duty so that we could bring children back to school and do that safely. When we think about the bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, we think about the classroom teachers, principals, we know everyone has gone above and beyond. This is just a token of our appreciation,” Goree said.

Queensborough Elementary 2nd Grade Teacher of the Year Stephanie Wills says she is thankful.

“I think it’s going to allow teachers to think about how we can keep our students safe and just motivate us to do more to ensure that every child is receiving a quality education daily,” she said.

Right now there is a nationwide teacher shortage. Studies show there were more than 500,000 fewer local and state education employees as of Oct. 2021. Over in Caddo, staff have battled the fight against masks and virtual learning.

Full-time employees will receive an incentive payment of $1,260 per semester, long-term substitutes will qualify for $1,250 per semester and day-to-day substitutes will receive $10 per day worked during the school year.

Staff will start to see payments in Jan. and June of 2022.

