Shooting reported on Mansfield Road
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 17).
According to dispatch records, it happened on Mansfield Road between Colquitt Road and Southland Park Drive around 1:35 p.m. At least eight units with the Shreveport Police Department responded.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
