Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Shooting reported on Mansfield Road

(WLBT)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 17).

According to dispatch records, it happened on Mansfield Road between Colquitt Road and Southland Park Drive around 1:35 p.m. At least eight units with the Shreveport Police Department responded.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
Caddo Coroner names victim in Peach Street shooting
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
17-year-old suspect wanted in shooting on State Fair midway turned in by his family members
On an 8-4 vote, Caddo School Board members decided Nov. 16, 2021, to end the School District's...
Caddo School District ends mask mandate
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015

Latest News

LDH recommends COVID-19 boosters for everyone 18 and older ahead of holiday season
Kenneth Cole was reported missing Nov. 21, 2015.
Caddo Parish family, detectives still searching for man missing 6 years now
Southwood High School
CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School
Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized