Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence blocked traffic on Airways Boulevard following reports of rapper Young Dolph being shot at a Memphis bakery.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Police later confirmed the rapper was killed.

The 36-year-old rapper liked to visit Makeda’s every time he visited the Bluff City, according to individuals close to him. The bakery shared a post of him visiting last week.

Several prominent media sources have also confirmed his death. MTV and The Breakfast Club have each posted to social media remembering the Memphis-based rapper.

RELATED | Memphis leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph

No suspect information is available at this time and police have not reported any additional injuries.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

This is not Dolph’s first experience with gun violence. The rapper was hospitalized in 2017 after being shot three times while in Hollywood.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
Caddo coroner names victim in Peach Street shooting
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
On an 8-4 vote, Caddo School Board members decided Nov. 16, 2021, to end the School District's...
Caddo School District ends mask mandate
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
17-year-old suspect wanted in shooting on State Fair midway turned in by his family members
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015

Latest News

YOUR MONEY: How to save money on your Thanksgiving feast
KSLA Holiday Food Drive: The importance of giving back to the community
KSLA Holiday Food Drive: The importance of giving back to the community
First Beginnings Child Development Center donates to KSLA Holiday Food Drive
First Beginnings Child Development Center donates to KSLA Holiday Food Drive
Grant Roberts collects donations on NSU campus
Grant Roberts collects donations on NSU campus
Forum scheduled to address juvenile crime in Texarkana
Forum scheduled to address juvenile crime in Texarkana