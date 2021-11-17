Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying...
Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying mail after alleging he ditched nearly 1,400 pieces of Uptown customers' mail in an apartment complex dumpster in April. 2021
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans postal worker has been indicted by federal prosecutors who allege he ditched nearly 1,400 pieces of Uptown customers’ mail into an apartment building’s trash dumpster in April.

Darius Patin, 33, worked as a mail carrier out of the United States Postal Service’s Carrollton Station when he decided not to deliver the correspondence, magazines and packages on or about April 28, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. The single-count indictment filed Nov. 12 charged Patin with delay or destruction of mail, a federal crime.

If convicted of the charge, Patin faces up to five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

According to the indictment, Patin tossed 1,377 pieces of undelivered mail that were recovered from the dumpster of an unspecified apartment complex. Patin allegedly also had kept 23 more pieces of undelivered mail in his personal vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans praised the work of the USPS’ Office of Inspector General for its investigation of the matter, and assigned Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachal Cassagne to prosecute the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
1 dead after shooting on Peach Street; at least 10 units respond
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
17-year-old suspect wanted in shooting on State Fair midway turned in by his family members
On an 8-4 vote, Caddo School Board members decided Nov. 16, 2021, to end the School District's...
Caddo School District ends mask mandate
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015

Latest News

A crash in Marion County, Texas on Nov. 16, 2021 resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man...
2-vehicle wreck in Marion Co. leaves driver of motorcycle dead
The City of Marshall is committed to the safety of all who live, work or visit here.
City of Marshall to make repairs to outdoor warning system
Behind the cold front we are sunshine Saturday followed by another cold front on the way Sunday.
Near record warmth Wednesday
We need your help! Visit one of these locations to donate to this year's holiday food drive and...
DONATE TODAY! KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive taking place on Nov. 17