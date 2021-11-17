Near record heat Wednesday ahead of front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle part of the work week we are tracking one last very warm day out ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 60s and will be rising into the low 80s this afternoon with many in the region not being that far off from record highs. Starting this evening though clouds will increase and we continue to expect a cold front to sweep through during the overnight hours bringing a period of showers early Thursday before clearing out by drive time tomorrow morning. Behind the cold front we are expecting much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. This weekend we are starting off sunny on Saturday followed by increasing clouds and late day showers with our next cold front Sunday that will help drop our temperatures even further as we head into next week.

We are expecting our next cold front during the early morning hours Thursday and quickly moving out. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it will be another day where it will not be feeling anything like the middle of November for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 60s and will move up into the 80s this afternoon with Shreveport only being a whisker away from the tying the record high of 84 for today. Much the like the past few days we will see a few clouds and more southerly winds out ahead of our next cold front.

That next cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours tonight and early morning on your Thursday. The front will bring a period of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm before quickly moving out of the region by the time many of you head out the door Thursday. Behind the front you can expect a nearly 20 degree drop in temperatures along with sunshine to quickly return to the region. Expect more of the same Friday with highs that will struggle to make it into the 60s, but we should see a solid amount of sunshine.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking a roller coaster on tap for the region. Temperatures will begin to rebound on Saturday with highs likely returning to the lower 70s, and even as clouds increase on Sunday we are expecting more of the same with highs around 70s, Later in the day Sunday we are tracking our next chance for wet weather as another cold front will move through the region. But don’t expect a ton of rain as only showers are expecting right now. By Monday morning the rain should be gone, but even cooler weather moves back in with highs that struggle to make it out of the 50s to start the week.

In the meantime, enjoy this one last warm day! Have a great Wednesday!

