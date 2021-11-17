Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC/Gray) - Officials are investigating after a deadly shooting involving two employees at a business overnight.

It was the victim’s first day on the job, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WBRC reported.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker. Walker turned himself in to deputies at the scene.

Officials are not sure what led up to the shooting.

The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.
The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
1 dead after shooting on Peach Street; at least 10 units respond
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
17-year-old suspect wanted in shooting on State Fair midway turned in by his family members
On an 8-4 vote, Caddo School Board members decided Nov. 16, 2021, to end the School District's...
Caddo School District ends mask mandate
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015

Latest News

Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose...
LeVar Burton to host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ game show in development