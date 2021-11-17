Man in hospital after shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at around 9:17 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Stonewall Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Officials say one man was shot twice in the upper body while sitting on his front porch. He was transferred to a hospital, however, the severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspects are believed to be two unknown men. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

