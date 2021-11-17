Getting Answers
‘Live United Bowl’ set to kickoff after yearlong hiatus

(Source: U of A)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, a major fundraiser for the Greater Texarkana United Way is back and ready for action.

After a year on the sidelines, the “Live United Bowl” is back on the field.

“We have two really appreciative universities that are going to get to participate , which is a marque event for Division II football,” said Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Emporia State University are both participating in this year’s game.

“It’s our second trip down we were able to come here in 2014 and the community just welcome us open arms and we had a great experience we are looking forward to the same thing...” said Keith Baxter, athletic director for Southeast Oklahoma State University.

“To receive the invitation to play was just a thrill and excitement for us. Our community is looking forward to coming down,” said Kent Wiser, athletic director for Emporia State University.

The bowl is one of three Division II football bowl games nationwide. Mayor Brown co-founded the event nine years ago, and says it’s more than a game.

“We are not doing this for ourselves. We have zero compensation from anybody here and we give our money to the United Way. We have had good years certainly we’ve had bad years,” said Brown.

He said they hope this will be a good year for the Greater Texarkana United Way. The game is set to be played at the Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon.

