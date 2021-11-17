DONATE TODAY! KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive taking place on Nov. 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Just in time for the holiday season — KSLA News 12 is asking for your help.
Members of the KSLA News 12 team will be on hand to collect non-perishable food items or cash at the following locations:
Shreveport
- Word of God Ministries - 6645 W. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
- Geico - 8510 Youree Drive
- Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys - 1754 E. 70th Street
Natchitoches
- Northwestern State University - Collins Pavillion near Prather Coliseum
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.