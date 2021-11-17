Getting Answers
DONATE TODAY! KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive taking place on Nov. 17

We need your help! Visit one of these locations to donate to this year's holiday food drive and...
We need your help! Visit one of these locations to donate to this year's holiday food drive and meet your favorite KSLA News 12 team member!(Marketing | KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Just in time for the holiday season — KSLA News 12 is asking for your help.

Members of the KSLA News 12 team will be on hand to collect non-perishable food items or cash at the following locations:

Shreveport

  • Word of God Ministries - 6645 W. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
  • Geico - 8510 Youree Drive
  • Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys - 1754 E. 70th Street

Natchitoches

  • Northwestern State University - Collins Pavillion near Prather Coliseum

For more information, click here.

