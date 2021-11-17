Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School

A student was hit with a chair, according to authorities.
Southwood High School
Southwood High School(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there was yet another fight at Southwood High School.

The fight took place on Wednesday, Nov. 17. According to CPSO Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick, a student was hit with a chair.

Not much else is known at this time.

Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school
Parents, school officials react to recent violence at Southwood High
Southwood parent claims school failed her daughter following Friday fight
Students, community members pray for unity at Southwood High School
Caddo superintendent speaks after 22 students arrested in 2 days for fighting
14 students arrested after fights at Southwood High

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
Caddo Coroner names victim in Peach Street shooting
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
17-year-old suspect wanted in shooting on State Fair midway turned in by his family members
On an 8-4 vote, Caddo School Board members decided Nov. 16, 2021, to end the School District's...
Caddo School District ends mask mandate
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015

Latest News

Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized
KSLA Holiday food drive with Christian Piekos
KSLA Holiday food drive with Christian Piekos
Two people were shot in Natchitoches, La. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches
YOUR MONEY: How to save money on your Thanksgiving feast