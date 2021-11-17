Cooler temperatures return to end the week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be cooling back down behind tonight’s cold front. There will be roughly a 20 degree drop from Wednesday to your Thursday. It should remain cool through your Friday.

As you go throughout your evening, the clouds will slowly be on the increase. I do not expect any rain until later tonight. So, if you are doing anything this evening, such as dropping off food donations for the KSLA Holiday Food drive, you should not need an umbrella. Temperatures will struggle to cool down however. Even after sunset, it will still be in the 70s!

Tonight is when this next cold front will move in. Expect a few showers will begin to develop around midnight or so. The showers will continue to develop and become more scattered and heavier by sunrise Thursday. However, majority of the rain will be moving out by sunrise, so some of you will not have to worry about any wet roads on your morning commute. Another good thing is the severe threat still looks very low. Still something we will watch to be safe.

The rain Thursday morning should not stick around too long. I have lowered the rain chance to 20% since the rain will be gone for most of the day. In the afternoon, the sunshine should be back! It will become a beautiful day! Temperatures will be much cooler and only warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday and Saturday both look to be very beautiful with lots of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will also start off in the 30s in the morning, then warm up to the 60s in the afternoon. I’m also not ruling out some frost during those mornings. So as we end the work week and start the weekend, there will be perfect weather conditions.

Sunday as of now looks to have another cold front and bring a little more rain. Most of the shower activity looks to be an overnight event once again. Some rain will arrive in the afternoon, if not the evening. So check the radar before heading out for any evening plans. This cold front will help to bring reinforcing cool air to the ArkLaTex to keep the temperatures from heating up too much. So the high temperature should be in the 70s Sunday, but back to the 60s Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to sunny conditions with no chance of rain. It will be lovely weather to start the holiday week. However, this is looking like the best weather we will have all week. So, you may want to take advantage. Temperatures will also only warm up to the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday is showing signs of more rain returning. This could very well linger into your Thanksgiving on Thursday. It still does not appear to be a huge rain event. So, I do not expect a washout on your Wednesday. We will continue to watch how this forecast evolves by next week, and will keep you alert on what to expect. Temperatures should be in the upper 60s.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday, and an even better rest of the week!

