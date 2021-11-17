Cold front brings a little rain and much cooler weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The latest in a series of November cold fronts will pass through the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Rain will be spotty, but everyone will see a big temperature drop off after near record highs Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase this evening with a few showers developing mainly around the I-30 corridor in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and back into the 60s.

We’ll continue to cloud up overnight with scattered showers around. Temperatures will steadily drop back into the 40s and 50s by first thing Thursday morning.

Showers will wrap up no later than mid-morning on Thursday with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. We’ll end the day with some sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday night looks clear, but cold. We should have great viewing conditions for the ‘near total’ lunar eclipse after midnight, but make sure you’re dressed warm enough if you’re going to get up to check it out. Temperatures will drop into the 30s with a frost possible for most and a freeze for a few.

Sunny skies continue on Friday with afternoon temperatures warming into the low 60s.

The weekend will see a slight warm up ahead of yet another cold front coming in late on Sunday. Temperatures will get back into the low to mid 70s. Another frost is likely Saturday morning. Saturday looks sunny and dry, but clouds will return Sunday with some showers possible later in the afternoon.

We’ll return to dry weather and sunshine for the early part of next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Another weather maker may bring rain back in for the Thanksgiving holiday with seasonably cool weather continuing into the long weekend.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.