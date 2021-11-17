City of Marshall to make repairs to outdoor warning system

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - From the City of Marshall:

On the morning of October 27, 2021, the City of Marshall’s 9-1-1 Call Center received notification of severe weather approaching Harrison County. We later received notification from the National Weather Service that Harrison County was under a Tornado Warning. As per protocol, Marshall Dispatch activated the sirens. At 11:24 a.m., following the weather event, Emergency Management Coordinator, Fire Chief Cooper, received notifications that some of the sirens did not activate.

Members of our staff immediately made attempts to determine which sirens failed. Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Pritchard was able to determine that two of the seven sirens located within the city malfunctioned during the weather event. The locations of the defective sirens were Key Street and at Speed Street. Diagnoses of the issues have since been determined and repairs to the defective sirens are scheduled to be made as soon as possible.

Though no injuries or any significant damages were reported, failure of any of our alert systems is of our utmost concern and repairs remain a part of the city’s highest priorities.

The City of Marshall is committed to the safety of all who live, work or visit here. The Outdoor Warning System is another example of this commitment. The Outdoor Warning System is activated to alert the public of a specific situation that may occur. These warnings may be issued for specific geographical areas that may be affected. The Outdoor Warning System allows for tone alerts to the public.

When inclement weather is approaching and in the event of a siren malfunction, continue to rely on local weather stations, internet, and radio broadcasts for pertinent information in case a warning is issued. However, when the sirens are activated and heard, people are encouraged not to call the Marshall Police Department, but to turn on and continue to monitor their radio, weather radio, television, cell phone, or any other related, warning devices to obtain further information.

Additional Information Resources:

NWS Shreveport Contact Numbers: 318-636-7345 or 318-631-3669 M-F (8AM - 4PM)NWS Shreveport Webpage: http://www.weather.gov/shvNWS Shreveport Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWSShreveportNWS Shreveport Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/NWSShreveport

NWS Shreveport YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/NWSShreveport

NWS Storm Prediction Center: http://www.spc.noaa.gov

Sign up for Weather Alerts: https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/

