Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland

By CNN
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are investigating a case of monkeypox in Maryland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patient involved recently returned to the United States from Nigeria.

They are currently in isolation.

The CDC is working with their international counterparts, the airline and local health officials to reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.

The CDC believes there was a low risk of the virus spreading at the airport because of current COVID-19 restrictions.

Monkeypox is a rare, but serious illness.

It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes before progressing into a rash on the face and body.

There have been 218 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Nigeria since 2017.

There have also been eight cases in the U.S. linked to international travelers since then.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
Caddo Coroner names victim in Peach Street shooting
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
On an 8-4 vote, Caddo School Board members decided Nov. 16, 2021, to end the School District's...
Caddo School District ends mask mandate
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
17-year-old suspect wanted in shooting on State Fair midway turned in by his family members
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015

Latest News

(Source: U of A)
‘Live United Bowl’ set to kickoff after yearlong hiatus
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
Caddo Coroner names victim in Peach Street shooting
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’