Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Caddo Parish family, detectives still searching for man missing 6 years now

Kenneth Cole was reported missing Nov. 21, 2015.
Kenneth Cole was reported missing Nov. 21, 2015.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man who has been missing since 2015.

It has been six years since the family of Kenneth Cole last talked to him on the phone. Caddo Parish deputies say there has been no word from Cole and no sightings of him since he was reported missing Nov. 21, 2015. Officials say his car was found at the Shreveport Goodwill on W 70th Street shortly after he went missing. The family last had contact with him Nov. 16.

[NamUS: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System]

Deputies say Cole bought plane tickets to Las Vegas and was supposed to leave Nov. 20, but he didn’t make his flight. He had plans to move to Alaska with a friend, but didn’t make it there either.

Detectives say there were no obvious signs of foul play in the case, but a lack of evidence has left detectives with no clues as to Cole’s whereabouts. Cole’s last known address was in the 2200 block of Soda Lake Circle.

PREVIOUS STORY
Where’s Kenneth Cole? Family, law officers seek answers

Kenneth Cole is still missing after disappearing in 2015.

Kenneth Cole, 33, was reported as missing Nov. 21, 2015.

Anyone with information on Cole’s disappearance is asked to call Detective Jeremy Edward at CPSO at 318-681-0700.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
Caddo Coroner names victim in Peach Street shooting
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
17-year-old suspect wanted in shooting on State Fair midway turned in by his family members
On an 8-4 vote, Caddo School Board members decided Nov. 16, 2021, to end the School District's...
Caddo School District ends mask mandate
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015

Latest News

Southwood High School
CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School
Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized
Parole granted to inmate who was key in juvenile life debate
Parole granted to inmate who was key in juvenile life debate
KSLA Holiday food drive with Jessica Moore
KSLA Holiday food drive with Jessica Moore