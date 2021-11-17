Getting Answers
ArkLaTex 100 Club gives $15,000 to families of fallen police officer, firefighter

In addition to supporting the families of those who die in the line of duty, it also provides grants to agencies for life-saving equipment.
The organization is now asking for the public to send in donations to replenish the funds. The...
The organization is now asking for the public to send in donations to replenish the funds. The club is the only all-volunteer organization that supports police and firefighters in Bowie and Miller Counties, according to a news release.(ArkLaTex 100 Club | ArkLaTex 100 Club)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two families of fallen first responders were given $15,000 by the ArkLaTex 100 Club.

Below is information from the ArkLaTex 100 Club regarding both men:

  • Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died in July at age 54 from COVID-19 complications. McClure began his career with the TTPD more than 25 years ago and has also served with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, where he was in the criminal investigation division.
  • Lucas Stephenson, assistant fire chief with the Mandeville Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call on October 26. Stephenson was 25 years old and had been a firefighter since 2013.

ArkLaTex 100 Club gave the men’s immediate families $15,000 each. The organization is now asking for the public to send in donations to replenish the funds. The club is the only all-volunteer organization that supports police and firefighters in Bowie and Miller Counties, according to a news release.

In addition to supporting the families of those who die in the line of duty, it also provides grants to agencies for life-saving equipment.

“In order to provide financial support for the families of our fallen officers and firefighters, we rely on donations from our community,” said Kelley Crisp, ArkLaTex 100 Club President. “We have a critical need to replenish those funds so we can be prepared to help other families in the future, so we’re asking for the community’s help. If you want to show your support for our law enforcement, firefighters and first responders, please consider joining the ArkLaTex 100 Club or making a one-time donation.”

To donate to the ArkLaTex 100 Club may give online at www.TheArkLaTex100Club.org or mail donations to ArkLaTex 100 Club, 2801 Richmond Rd. PMB 100, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

