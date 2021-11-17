Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

2-vehicle wreck in Marion Co. leaves driver of motorcycle dead

A crash in Marion County, Texas on Nov. 16, 2021 resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man...
A crash in Marion County, Texas on Nov. 16, 2021 resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man from Jefferson.(AP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

It happened on Nov. 16 around 2:45 p.m. when troopers were notified of the crash on FM 248 about four and a half miles northeast of Jefferson. Preliminary details show a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed south on FM 248 as a 1998 Dodge Ram was headed north. Officials say the driver of the Dodge failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle as it was turning left onto a county road.

The driver of the motorcycle, John Brooks, 58, of Jefferson, died on scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch records, at least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department...
1 dead after shooting on Peach Street; at least 10 units respond
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
A warrant was issued for Donald Ray Jackson, 17 (above). He faces one count of attempted...
17-year-old suspect wanted in shooting on State Fair midway turned in by his family members
On an 8-4 vote, Caddo School Board members decided Nov. 16, 2021, to end the School District's...
Caddo School District ends mask mandate
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction in killing of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Rockey Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, and...
Money from federal infrastructure act will help fix roads, bridges in the ArkLaTex
Potholes, like this one at Fairfield Avenue and W 65th Street, are a common scene on Shreveport...
Shreveport residents fed up with potholes throughout city
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex