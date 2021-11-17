2-vehicle wreck in Marion Co. leaves driver of motorcycle dead

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

It happened on Nov. 16 around 2:45 p.m. when troopers were notified of the crash on FM 248 about four and a half miles northeast of Jefferson. Preliminary details show a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed south on FM 248 as a 1998 Dodge Ram was headed north. Officials say the driver of the Dodge failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle as it was turning left onto a county road.

The driver of the motorcycle, John Brooks, 58, of Jefferson, died on scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation.

