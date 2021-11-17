2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating after two people were shot multiple times Tuesday evening (Nov. 16).

Police say it happened on University Parkway not far from the NSU campus around 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of University Parkway and Jefferson Street about gunshots in the area. When they got there, they found a vehicle that had been shot several times, as well as two people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish, while the other was taken to a hospital in Caddo Parish.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101 or call Detective Trent Perritt at 318-238-3914. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.