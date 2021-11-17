Getting Answers
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized

Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two people have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a gun store in Bossier Parish.

Officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office say early Sunday morning (Nov. 14), deputies were called out to the 5600 block of Benton Road about an alarm going off at a store. When they got there, they found that the Guns-N-Ammo store had been broken into. Detectives learned that multiple weapons had been stolen.

That same afternoon, detectives were able to track down two suspects: Salih Reed and Jessica Moore. There were located in Alexandria. Reed and Moore were booked into the Rapides Parish Jail and are awaiting extradition to Bossier Parish. They’re both facing 63 counts of theft of a firearm and one count of felony property damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

