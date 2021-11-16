Warm for now, but cooler weather is soon on its way

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be near record-warmth on Wednesday, but will then quickly cool down thanks to a cold front. Even by this weekend, temperatures will be quite pleasant.

This evening will have a few clouds around, but it will still be completely dry. I do not expect any rain at all. Temperatures will still be a little mild. They will not cool down very fast, even after the sun sets. They should be in the 70s, falling to the upper 60s.

Overnight will be mostly clear. The clouds will for the most part move away and we will not have to worry about any rain. Temperatures will still be mild and only cool to the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will also be nice with basically no chance of rain. Difference today is that a few more clouds are likely. An approaching cold front will push those clouds in, but we should still have plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s again. We will be near a record high for Shreveport. Forecast calls for 82, and the record stands at 84. Certainly a possibility it gets broken.

Wednesday night is when this next cold front will move in. Expect there to be mostly cloudy conditions during the evening, then a few showers will begin to develop around midnight or so. The showers will continue to develop and become more scattered and heavier by sunrise Thursday. However, the rain will be moving out by sunrise, so some of you will not have to worry much about the rain, or any wet roads on your morning commute. Another good thing is the severe threat is looking very low as of now. Still something we will watch to keep you updated on.

The rain Thursday morning should not stick around too long. I have lowered the rain chance to 20% since the rain will be gone for most of the day. In the afternoon, the sunshine should be back! It will become a beautiful day! Temperatures will be much cooler and only warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday and Saturday both look to be very beautiful with lots of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will also start off in the 30s in the morning, then warm up to the 60s in the afternoon. I’m also not ruling out some frost during those mornings. So as we end the work week and start the weekend, there will be perfect conditions.

Sunday as of now looks to have another cold front and bring a little more rain. Most of the shower activity looks to be an overnight event once again. Some areas may not get any rain at all though! This cold front will help to bring reinforcing cool air to the ArkLaTex to keep the temperatures from heating up too much. So the high temperature should be in the 70s Sunday, but back to the 60s Monday.

Have a thoughtful Tuesday, and an even better rest of the week!

