Toasty temperatures ahead of cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a toasty start to the week Monday we are tracking more of the same for your Tuesday. After some scattered low cloud cover this morning we are expecting temperatures to once again rise up to and around the 80 degree mark with mostly sunny skies. We are expecting more of the same Wednesday with high temperatures that will be significantly above average. Wednesday night through Thursday morning we are tracking our next cold front that will sweep through the region and will bring a period of showers and storms overnight before clearing out during the early morning hours. Behind it we are tracking much cooler weather Thursday and Friday before a likely rebound in temperatures this weekend. But we are already getting indications that we could potentially see an even stronger cold front on the way once we get to Sunday into Monday as we head into next week.

We are tracking big changes with our temperatures for the ArkLaTex as a a cold front sweeps through the ArkLaTex early Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while you may need a very light jacket this morning it won’t be needed to for all that long. Temperatures this morning will quickly go from around the 60 degree mark to the low 80s this afternoon thanks to southerly winds and a good deal of sunshine. Keep in mind that our average high for this time of year is in the upper 60s so we will be solidly above average.

We are tracking more of the same Wednesday with perhaps some increasing clouds in the afternoon out ahead of our next front. Temperatures will likely again be in the low 80s out ahead of front Wednesday. But during the later evening and overnight we are expecting a quick hitting cold front to bring a period of showers to region with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Severe potential is very low and we are not expecting all that much rainfall with this front. Behind expect a 15 to 20 degree temperatures drop Thursday and Friday with highs likely around the 60 degree, but more sunshine ahead for the region as well.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are expecting a two day rebound with your temperatures with highs likely return to 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should be the better of the two days with ample sunshine expected and comfortable temperatures. Sunday will be warm as well, but we are tracking increasing clouds along with the potential for some later afternoon wet weather as another cold front will be pushing into the region and likely lasting through Monday as well.

In the meantime, enjoy more of the warm weather Tuesday! Have a great day!

