Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with proof of vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says crowds will once again fill Times Square this New Year’s Eve.

The mayor said Tuesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person.

Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball...
Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball dropped, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Bernstein, an owner of an event planning company who said she has done no business during the coronavirus pandemic, was invited to the event as part of a much smaller crowd due to the ongoing pandemic.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

De Blasio said the celebration will come back “full strength the way we love it.”

The president of the Times Square Alliance said all spectators aged 5 and older will be asked to show proof of full vaccination.

He said people who can’t be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; police get 3 other calls about gunfire within 2 hours
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Ashley Bang, 33
Greenwood police chief says missing woman returns home
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, heavy bleeding, medical examiner says
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU lifts indoor mask mandate on campus
Grover Cannon, who was convicted of killing Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley, is...
Grover Cannon appealing conviction of 2015 killing of Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio celebrates the resumption of the New Year's Eve party in...
De Blasio announces 'full-strength' Times Square New Years Eve celebration
If indicted for second-degree murder, upon conviction the teens face possible life in prison at...
17-year-old among three teens facing adult prosecution in Caddo District Court