Texarkana police to hold community forum following spike in violent crime involving juveniles, young adults

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Over the last several months, there has been a spike in violent crime involving juveniles and young adults in Texarkana, Ark. Police say these crimes include vehicle burglaries, theft of firearms, robberies, assaults, battery, and even murder.

Back on Oct. 14, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) launched the Juvenile Crimes Task Force to combat the issue. The task force is responsible for identifying and arresting any juvenile or young person involved in a violent crime. Officials with the department say as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, the task force has made 49 apprehensions, issued 21 citations, and removed nine firearms off the streets. According to a new release from TAPD, Miller County Prosecutor Connie Mitchell has vowed to prosecute all these individuals to the fullest extent of the law.

“The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department will continue to enforce the law and have a no tolerance stance for anyone committing a violent crime in Texarkana, Arkansas in order to protect our citizens and the children in our schools.”

Officials with the department say the issue of violent crime among young people cannot be solved solely with law enforcement. They’re calling on schools, churches, non-profits, and parents to work together. As such, TAPD is holding a community forum to discuss recent crime and possible solutions. It will be hosted by the Pastoral Alliance on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Church of the Living God Temple #4 (928 Laurel St., Texarkana, Ark.).

TAPD officials will be in attendance, as well as City Manager Jay Ellington, Mayor Allan Brown, Prosecutor Connie Mitchell, and administrators with the Texarkana Arkansas School District.

The forum is open to the public.

