Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Texarkana police to hold community forum following spike in violent crime involving juveniles, young adults

Officials in Texarkana, Ark. say they're seeing a spike in violent crime involving juveniles...
Officials in Texarkana, Ark. say they're seeing a spike in violent crime involving juveniles and young adults.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Over the last several months, there has been a spike in violent crime involving juveniles and young adults in Texarkana, Ark. Police say these crimes include vehicle burglaries, theft of firearms, robberies, assaults, battery, and even murder.

Back on Oct. 14, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) launched the Juvenile Crimes Task Force to combat the issue. The task force is responsible for identifying and arresting any juvenile or young person involved in a violent crime. Officials with the department say as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, the task force has made 49 apprehensions, issued 21 citations, and removed nine firearms off the streets. According to a new release from TAPD, Miller County Prosecutor Connie Mitchell has vowed to prosecute all these individuals to the fullest extent of the law.

Officials with the department say the issue of violent crime among young people cannot be solved solely with law enforcement. They’re calling on schools, churches, non-profits, and parents to work together. As such, TAPD is holding a community forum to discuss recent crime and possible solutions. It will be hosted by the Pastoral Alliance on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Church of the Living God Temple #4 (928 Laurel St., Texarkana, Ark.).

TAPD officials will be in attendance, as well as City Manager Jay Ellington, Mayor Allan Brown, Prosecutor Connie Mitchell, and administrators with the Texarkana Arkansas School District.

The forum is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; police get 3 other calls about gunfire within 2 hours
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Ashley Bang, 33
Greenwood police chief says missing woman returns home
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,944 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Caddo Parish School Board to discuss district mask mandate
The mask mandate will remain in place at LSUS, a representative with the university announced...
LSUS to continue current COVID-19 protocols, including mask mandate
Rockey Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, and...
Money from federal infrastructure act will help fix roads, bridges in the ArkLaTex