Getting Answers
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Sparks fly from car before crash that left 17 cars damaged in Hawaii

By Amanda Alvarado and HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Video shows sparks flying out from under a vehicle moments before it crashed in Hawaii.

Hololulu Police Department said 17 vehicles were also damaged in the crash, KHNL reported.

The crash happened around midnight on Sunday.

The vehicle was seen zooming down the road before crashing into vehicles parked along the shoulder of the road.

Authorities say only the 34-year-old man driving the vehicle was the person injured. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the driver may have been drunk and have opened a DUI investigation along with a damaged vehicles case.

Authorities say if the injuries are bad enough, they may just forward the information to prosecutors and do not necessarily need the driver in jail.

This investigation is still ongoing and the suspect has not been booked or charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; police get 3 other calls about gunfire within 2 hours
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Ashley Bang, 33
Greenwood police chief says missing woman returns home
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Rising costs, supply chain making food insecurity even more apparent
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden touts infrastructure deal in New Hampshire, first stop in US tour