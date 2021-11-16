Southern Law Center, Tech grad nominated as U.S. attorney in Western District of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A graduate of both Louisiana Tech and Southern University Law Center has been nominated by President Joe Biden for U.S. attorney in the state’s Western District.

Brandon Brown is currently an assistant United States attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana; he has been in that position since 2012. From March to September of 2018, Brown was an associate at the law firm, Hammons, Sills, Adkins & Guice, llp, and focused on civil litigation, risk management, and government affairs. Brown also served as an assistant district attorney in the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2012.

Brown earned his JD from Southern University Law Center back in 2007, his MBA from Louisiana Tech in 2004, and his bachelor’s from Tech in 2002.

Brown and his family live in Bossier Parish.

