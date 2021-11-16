Getting Answers
Shreveport church aims to eliminate poverty

“Meeting the immediate needs of the community while developing long-term solutions to eliminate cycles of poverty.”
Shreveport church aims to end cycles of poverty
Shreveport church aims to end cycles of poverty(New Life Full Gospel House of Worship)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - New Life Full Gospel House of Worship is trying to eliminate poverty by meeting the immediate needs of the community.

The church is hoping to develop long-term solutions to eliminate cycles of poverty through a six-month program that focuses on readiness training, financial literacy, and academic empowerment that will include preparation for GED and higher education. Each month will be devoted to one area of training and certification.

The various programs include volunteerism, food programs, job readiness and academics, youth mentorship and tutoring, childcare, and financial empowerment. The food program will provide a $400 grocery voucher to the individual each month for six months.

The job readiness program will offer comprehensive case management that will include:

  • Interview skills
  • Resume writing
  • Etiquette and attire
  • Soft people skills
  • Skills and career assessment

“Individualized job leads, arrangement of interviews, job placement, and retention services will be conducted with an expectation to have participants hired or enrolled in a GED program, vocational program, or institute of higher education by the end of the program,” says the program’s mission statement.

The six-month program begins Saturday, Nov. 20. There are four spots still available.

To register, send an email to newlifefghow@newlifefghow.org or call 318-426-5706.

