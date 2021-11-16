Getting Answers
Getting Answers
Rising costs, supply chain making food insecurity even more apparent

(KGNS)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has felt the effects of supply chain issues, according to its executive director Martha Marak.

As the holiday season gets closer, KSLA’s annual Holiday Food Drive hopes to alleviate the pressure on the food bank. With the pandemic and now supply chain disruptions, more people are finding themselves in insecure food situations.

“When you take the lack of food that’s available, the increase in prices, plus, the transportation fees that have almost doubled in the last three years, it has really put a significant hurt on the work that we’re doing here at the food bank,” Marak said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of food-insecure households in Louisiana have increased by 44%, according to Center for Planning Excellence.

To find out how you can contribute to our food drive, click here.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more on the importance of food security and donating to those in need.

