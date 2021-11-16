Rising costs, supply chain making food insecurity even more apparent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has felt the effects of supply chain issues, according to its executive director Martha Marak.

As the holiday season gets closer, KSLA’s annual Holiday Food Drive hopes to alleviate the pressure on the food bank. With the pandemic and now supply chain disruptions, more people are finding themselves in insecure food situations.

“When you take the lack of food that’s available, the increase in prices, plus, the transportation fees that have almost doubled in the last three years, it has really put a significant hurt on the work that we’re doing here at the food bank,” Marak said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of food-insecure households in Louisiana have increased by 44%, according to Center for Planning Excellence.

