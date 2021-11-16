Money from federal infrastructure act will help fix roads, bridges in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Monday, Nov. 15.

Some of that money will help improve roads and bridges in the ArkLaTex.

A day after the the bill was signed into law, KSLA News 12’s Tayler Davis spoke with Rockey Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, about how many jobs this could bring to the area.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to also hear what residents told Davis about the need to fix roads and bridges in the area and how this could revitalize Shreveport-Bossier City.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.