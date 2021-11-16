Getting Answers
Money from federal infrastructure act will help fix roads, bridges in the ArkLaTex

Economic developer discusses how many jobs this could bring to the area
Rockey Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, and...
Rockey Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, and other Shreveport-Bossier City area residents spoke with KSLA News 12's Tayler Davis about what impact the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 could have locally. (Source: Gray TV file photo)(WLBT)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Monday, Nov. 15.

Some of that money will help improve roads and bridges in the ArkLaTex.

A day after the the bill was signed into law, KSLA News 12’s Tayler Davis spoke with Rockey Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, about how many jobs this could bring to the area.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to also hear what residents told Davis about the need to fix roads and bridges in the area and how this could revitalize Shreveport-Bossier City.

