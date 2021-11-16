Getting Answers
LSUS to continue current COVID-19 protocols, including mask mandate

The mask mandate will remain in place at LSUS, a representative with the university announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.(Live 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with LSU announced Tuesday, Nov. 16 that they’re lifting the mask mandate for the Baton Rouge campus, however, this does not apply to the Shreveport campus.

A representative of LSUS says at this time, the university is maintaining all of its current COVID-19 policies, including masking requirements inside campus buildings.

“As always, we are monitoring COVID-19 conditions within the state and in the northwest Louisiana region, and may adjust our policies at a future date,” said Wendell Riley, director of media and external relations for LSUS.

