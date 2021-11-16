How money in the Shreveport bond proposal could help various city departments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the upcoming Dec 11. election, Shreveport’s 2021 bond proposal will be on voters’ ballots.

There are a total of five propositions, totaling more than $236 million. Some of the propositions include money for public safety, streets, and parks and recreation, among other items.

Tonight on News 12, KSLA’s Jade Myers looks at how this money could help various departments in the city, including the fire department, and water & sewage.

Read the full proposal below:

