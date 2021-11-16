Getting Answers
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

How money in the Shreveport bond proposal could help various city departments

2021 Shreveport bond proposal
2021 Shreveport bond proposal(City of Shreveport)
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the upcoming Dec 11. election, Shreveport’s 2021 bond proposal will be on voters’ ballots.

There are a total of five propositions, totaling more than $236 million. Some of the propositions include money for public safety, streets, and parks and recreation, among other items.

Tonight on News 12, KSLA’s Jade Myers looks at how this money could help various departments in the city, including the fire department, and water & sewage.

Read the full proposal below:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; police get 3 other calls about gunfire within 2 hours
One person is dead after a gas station clerk reportedly fatally shot a would be armed robber at...
Gas station clerk fatally shoots would-be robber at a Circle K in Bossier City, police say
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Ashley Bang, 33
Greenwood police chief says missing woman returns home
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Brandon Brown has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. attorney in...
Southern Law Center, Tech grad nominated as U.S. attorney in Western District of Louisiana
Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young wants owners of pit bulls like these at Pet Savers to be...
Caddo commissioner wants pit bull owners to be required to spay/neuter their dogs
Mayor Adrian Perkins will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend the signing of the...
Mayor Perkins to attend signing of infrastructure bill at White House
RAW INTERVIEW: District 7 Caddo School Board candidate Darrin Dixon
RAW INTERVIEW: District 7 Caddo School Board candidate Darrin Dixon