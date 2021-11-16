DPSO issues ‘safety alert’ while searching for possible armed suspect

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has sent out a “safety alert” for the areas of Church and Division streets.

Officials say deputies, along with the Mansfield Police Department, are searching the area of Division and Church streets for a potentially armed and dangerous suspect.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents of those areas to stay inside their homes while they continue the search.

