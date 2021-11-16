DPSO issues ‘safety alert’ while searching for possible armed suspect
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has sent out a “safety alert” for the areas of Church and Division streets.
Officials say deputies, along with the Mansfield Police Department, are searching the area of Division and Church streets for a potentially armed and dangerous suspect.
The sheriff’s office is asking residents of those areas to stay inside their homes while they continue the search.
