Caddo Parish School Board to discuss district mask mandate

(KTTC)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board is meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to discuss several items, including the district’s mask mandate.

At this time, Caddo Parish still has a mask mandate in place for students and staff. However, that could potentially change tonight.

Two weeks ago, dozens of parents came to the school board meeting to express their opinions on the mandate. Caddo is one of the only districts in the ArkLaTex that decided to keep the mask policy in place after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mask mandate.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for more viewpoints from the public, and the outcome of the meeting.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

